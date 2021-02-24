RBC Capital Believes Canadian Natural (CNQ) Still Has Room to Grow

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Pardy maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural (CNQ) on February 22 and set a price target of C$43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.90, close to its 52-week high of $29.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 50.2% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Vermilion Energy, Cenovus Energy, and Suncor Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Natural is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.46, an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$50.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Canadian Natural’s market cap is currently $34.13B and has a P/E ratio of -111.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.29.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 123 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CNQ in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is a senior oil and natural gas production company. It engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on November 7, 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.