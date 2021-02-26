RBC Capital Believes Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Darko Mihelic from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM), with a price target of C$141.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $93.43, close to its 52-week high of $95.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihelic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 70.7% success rate. Mihelic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

Canadian Bank of Commerce has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.25, which is a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$128.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $95.59 and a one-year low of $46.45. Currently, Canadian Bank of Commerce has an average volume of 341.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CM in relation to earlier this year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking segment provides personal and business clients with financial advice, products, and services. The Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segment offers banking and wealth management services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, high-net-worth individuals, and families, as well as asset management services to institutional investors. The U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segment includes commercial, personal and small business banking, and wealth management services. The Capital Markets segment consists of integrated global markets products and services, investment banking advisory and execution, corporate banking and top ranked research to corporate, government and, institutional clients. The Corporate and Other segment refers to the functional groups such as administration, client connectivity and innovation, finance, human resources and communications, internal audit, risk management, technology and operations, and other support groups. The company was founded on June 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.