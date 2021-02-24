RBC Capital Believes Callon (CPE) Still Has Room to Grow

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Callon (CPE) on February 22 and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.46, close to its 52-week high of $27.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.1% and a 39.3% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Northern Oil And Gas, and Southwestern Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Callon with a $16.40 average price target.

Based on Callon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $290 million and GAAP net loss of $680 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $155 million and had a net profit of $55.83 million.

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.