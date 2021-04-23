RBC Capital Believes Brigham Minerals (MNRL) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Brigham Minerals (MNRL), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.74, close to its 52-week high of $17.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 67.7% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Brigham Minerals with a $18.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $17.05 and a one-year low of $8.05. Currently, Brigham Minerals has an average volume of 499.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MNRL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded by Ben M. Brigham in November 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.