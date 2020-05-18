RBC Capital Believes Barrick Gold (GOLD) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on May 15, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Barrick Gold (GOLD), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.04, close to its 52-week high of $28.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 59.6% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Barrick Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.67, representing a 0.0% upside. In a report issued on May 7, CIBC also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.50 and a one-year low of $11.65. Currently, Barrick Gold has an average volume of 23.24M.

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities such as exploration and mine development. It operates through the following segments: Barrick Nevada, Veladero, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia, and Pascua-Lama. The company was founded by Peter D. Munk in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

