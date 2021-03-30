RBC Capital Believes Bank of America (BAC) Still Has Room to Grow

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Bank of America (BAC) on March 26 and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.31, close to its 52-week high of $39.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.5% and a 82.4% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group, and Fifth Third Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bank of America is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.97.

The company has a one-year high of $39.97 and a one-year low of $19.51. Currently, Bank of America has an average volume of 52.07M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 125 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BAC in relation to earlier this year.

Bank of America Corp. provides banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The company was founded by Amadeo Peter Giannini in 1904 is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.