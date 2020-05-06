RBC Capital Believes B2Gold (BTG) Won’t Stop Here

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Buy rating on B2Gold (BTG) on May 4 and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.34, close to its 52-week high of $5.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 62.5% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on B2Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.44, which is a -0.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.40 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.54 and a one-year low of $2.17. Currently, B2Gold has an average volume of 10.55M.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

