RBC Capital Believes ARC Resources (AETUF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on April 15, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on ARC Resources (AETUF), with a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.36, close to its 52-week high of $6.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 50.3% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

ARC Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.04, implying a 44.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$11.00 price target.

Based on ARC Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $368 million and net profit of $121 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $338 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.2 million.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John P. Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.