RBC Capital Believes Apple (AAPL) Still Has Room to Grow

RBC Capital analyst Robert Muller maintained a Buy rating on Apple (AAPL) yesterday and set a price target of $390.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $379.24, close to its 52-week high of $399.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Muller is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 32.5% and a 100.0% success rate. Muller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, National Instruments, and Dell Technologies.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $374.76, which is a 0.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Wedbush also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $450.00 price target.

Based on Apple’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $58.31 billion and net profit of $11.25 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $58.02 billion and had a net profit of $11.56 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Apple, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America. The Europe segment consists of European countries, as well as India, the Middle East, and Africa. The Greater China segment comprises of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The Rest of Asia Pacific segment includes Australia and Asian countries. Its products and services include iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, Apple Care, iCloud, digital content stores, streaming, and licensing services. The company was founded by Steven Paul Jobs, Ronald Gerald Wayne, and Stephen G. Wozniak on April 1, 1976 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

