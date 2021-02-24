RBC Capital Believes American Eagle (AEO) Won’t Stop Here

RBC Capital analyst Kate Fitzsimons maintained a Buy rating on American Eagle (AEO) yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.56, close to its 52-week high of $25.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 70.1% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Abercrombie Fitch.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Eagle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.00, which is a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

Based on American Eagle’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion and net profit of $58.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.07 billion and had a net profit of $80.76 million.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is a multi-brand specialty retailer. It offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom. It also acquired two emerging brands to complement its existing brands, Tailgate, a vintage sports-inspired apparel brand, and Todd Snyder New York, a premium menswear brand. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.