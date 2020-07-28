RBC Capital Believes Alphabet (GOOGL) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet (GOOGL), with a price target of $1500.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1518.09, close to its 52-week high of $1587.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 62.6% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Jumia Technologies AG, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alphabet with a $1649.88 average price target, an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1650.00 price target.

Alphabet’s market cap is currently $1044B and has a P/E ratio of 30.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.69.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GOOGL in relation to earlier this year.

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

