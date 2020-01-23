Raytheon (RTN) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, David E. Strauss from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Raytheon (RTN), with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $229.41, close to its 52-week high of $233.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 60.8% success rate. Strauss covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Raytheon with a $239.14 average price target, implying a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

Raytheon’s market cap is currently $63.89B and has a P/E ratio of 19.63. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.92.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 88 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RTN in relation to earlier this year.

Raytheon Co. is engaged in the development and manufacture of defense and security solutions. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Defense Systems; Intelligence, Information, and Services (IIS); Missile Systems; Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); Forcepoint.