Rayonier (RYN) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne maintained a Hold rating on Rayonier (RYN) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.10, close to its 52-week high of $37.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 65.9% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Mid-America Apartment, NexPoint Residential, and Equity Residential.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rayonier is a Hold with an average price target of $34.00, representing a -7.5% downside. In a report issued on April 27, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Rayonier’s market cap is currently $5.1B and has a P/E ratio of 134.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.44.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RYN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rayonier, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography. The Real Estate segment reflects all U.S. land sales, which are reported in the following sales categories: Improved Development, Unimproved Development, Rural, Non-Strategic and Timberlands, and Large Dispositions. The Trading segment reflects the log trading activities that support New Zealand operations. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Wildlight, FL.