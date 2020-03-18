Rayonier (RYN) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Hold rating on Rayonier (RYN) yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 57.9% success rate. Quinn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and Mercer International.

Rayonier has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Rayonier’s market cap is currently $2.71B and has a P/E ratio of 45.99. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.88.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RYN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rayonier, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, and Trading.