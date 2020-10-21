Rayonier (RYN) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Paul Quinn from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Rayonier (RYN), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 67.3% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and West Fraser Timber Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rayonier with a $31.00 average price target.

Based on Rayonier’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $196 million and net profit of $1.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $185 million and had a net profit of $18.75 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Rayonier, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography. The Real Estate segment reflects all U.S. land sales, which are reported in the following sales categories: Improved Development, Unimproved Development, Rural, Non-Strategic and Timberlands, and Large Dispositions. The Trading segment reflects the log trading activities that support New Zealand operations. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Wildlight, FL.