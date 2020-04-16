Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Buy rating on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.03, close to its 52-week low of $0.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 60.3% success rate. Quinn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Mercer International, and Clearwater Paper.

Rayonier Advanced Materials has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

Based on Rayonier Advanced Materials’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $468 million and net profit of $28.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $481 million and had a net profit of $12.64 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RYAM in relation to earlier this year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc. engages in the production and sale of cellulose specialties. Its products include high-purity cellulose, lumber, paper and pulp, and paperboard. The company operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp and Paper. The High Purity Cellulose segment focuses on research and development capabilities and activities. The Forest Products segment manufacture and market construction-grade lumber in North America through seven sawmills located in Canada. The Pulp segment manufactures and markets high-yield pulp products. The Paper segment manufactures and markets paper products consisting of paperboard and newsprint. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.