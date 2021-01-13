Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Buy rating on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) on January 8 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.89, close to its 52-week high of $8.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 71.6% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, West Fraser Timber Co, and Mercer International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rayonier Advanced Materials is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

Rayonier Advanced Materials’ market cap is currently $451.6M and has a P/E ratio of 15.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.68.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc. engages in the production and sale of cellulose specialties. Its products include high-purity cellulose, lumber, paper and pulp, and paperboard. The company operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp and Paper. The High Purity Cellulose segment focuses on research and development capabilities and activities. The Forest Products segment manufacture and market construction-grade lumber in North America through seven sawmills located in Canada. The Pulp segment manufactures and markets high-yield pulp products. The Paper segment manufactures and markets paper products consisting of paperboard and newsprint. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.