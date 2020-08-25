Raymond James Upgrades SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) to Buy

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone upgraded SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) to Buy on August 6 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 63.4% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Allogene Therapeutics, and Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SAGE Therapeutics with a $67.70 average price target, representing a 30.8% upside. In a report issued on July 29, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $173.53 and a one-year low of $25.01. Currently, SAGE Therapeutics has an average volume of 772.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey in April 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.