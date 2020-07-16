Raymond James Upgrades Paramount Resources (PRMRF) to Hold

Paramount Resources (PRMRF) received a Hold rating and a C$2.00 price target from Raymond James analyst Chris Cox yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.25, close to its 52-week low of $0.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.1% and a 43.1% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Canadian Natural.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paramount Resources is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $1.19, which is a -4.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$2.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.07 and a one-year low of $0.58. Currently, Paramount Resources has an average volume of 14.75K.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.