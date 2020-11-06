Raymond James Thinks Ziopharm Oncology’s Stock is Going to Recover

Raymond James analyst David Novak maintained a Buy rating on Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) yesterday and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.42, close to its 52-week low of $1.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Novak is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 33.3% success rate. Novak covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Knight Therapeutics, and Leap Therapeutics.

Ziopharm Oncology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50.

The company has a one-year high of $5.61 and a one-year low of $1.80. Currently, Ziopharm Oncology has an average volume of 1.58M.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of a diverse portfolio of cancer therapies. It focuses on developing products in immuno-oncology that employ novel gene expression, control, and cell technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded on September 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.