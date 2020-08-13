Raymond James Thinks Velocity Financial’s Stock is Going to Recover

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Buy rating on Velocity Financial (VEL) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.92, close to its 52-week low of $2.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 59.4% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Kkr Real Estate Finance, and Granite Point Mortgage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Velocity Financial with a $6.00 average price target, a 47.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Based on Velocity Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.83 million and net profit of $2.58 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.59 million and had a net profit of $4.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VEL in relation to earlier this year.

Velocity Financial, Inc. operates a real estate finance company. It originates and manages investor loans secured by residential rental and small commercial properties. The company was founded by Christopher D. Farrar and Jeffrey T. Taylor in 2004 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.