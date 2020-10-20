Raymond James Thinks Suburban Propane’s Stock is Going to Recover

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained a Buy rating on Suburban Propane (SPH) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.07, close to its 52-week low of $8.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 53.0% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Suburban Propane has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

Suburban Propane’s market cap is currently $1.02B and has a P/E ratio of 20.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.31.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SPH in relation to earlier this year.

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining. It also used in residential and commercial applications, industrial applications and agriculture. The Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels segment refers to the marketing and distribution of fuel oil, kerosene, diesel fuel and gasoline primarily to the northeast region of the United States. The Natural Gas and Electricity segment pertains to the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity among residential and small commercial customers. The All Other segment include the sale, installation and service of whole-house heating products, air cleaners, humidifiers, and space heaters to the customer who uses propane, fuel oil, natural gas and electricity businesses. The company was founded by Mark Anton in 1928 and is headquartered in Whippany, NJ.