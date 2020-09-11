Raymond James Thinks Sol-Gel Technologies’ Stock is Going to Recover

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.58, close to its 52-week low of $5.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.7% and a 40.5% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, ANI Pharmaceuticals, and Perrigo Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sol-Gel Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00, which is a 176.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Based on Sol-Gel Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.47 million and GAAP net loss of $7.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.79 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.93 million.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which focuses on identifying, developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.