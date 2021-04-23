Raymond James Thinks Quidel’s Stock is Going to Recover

Raymond James analyst Andrew Cooper maintained a Buy rating on Quidel (QDEL) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $122.22, close to its 52-week low of $114.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 46.2% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.

Quidel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $217.00, which is an 80.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Quidel’s market cap is currently $5.2B and has a P/E ratio of 6.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.80.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 98 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in February 2021, Werner Kroll, the SVP, R&D of QDEL sold 22,902 shares for a total of $3,819,607.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.