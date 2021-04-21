Raymond James Thinks PTC Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Danielle Brill from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.96, close to its 52-week low of $43.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 50.3% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PTC Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.75, which is a 44.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $3.26B and has a P/E ratio of -7.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -10.59.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PTCT in relation to earlier this year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically-differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart W. Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.