Raymond James Thinks Progenity’s Stock is Going to Recover

Raymond James analyst Andrew Cooper reiterated a Buy rating on Progenity (PROG) yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.35, close to its 52-week low of $2.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 31.0% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, NeoGenomics, and Quidel.

Progenity has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.33, a 159.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.92 and a one-year low of $2.20. Currently, Progenity has an average volume of 418.8K.

Progenity Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing molecular testing products. The company is translating innovation into precision medicine through diagnostic and therapeutic development platforms based on genomics, proteomics, and microbiomics. The firm generates its revenue from molecular laboratory tests, principally from the sale of Innatal, Preparent, and pathology molecular testing.