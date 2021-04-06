Raymond James Thinks Progenity’s Stock is Going to Recover

Raymond James analyst Andrew Cooper maintained a Buy rating on Progenity (PROG) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.58, close to its 52-week low of $3.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 62.2% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Progenity is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.33.

Progenity’s market cap is currently $296.4M and has a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.53.

Progenity Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing molecular testing products. The company is translating innovation into precision medicine through diagnostic and therapeutic development platforms based on genomics, proteomics, and microbiomics. The firm generates its revenue from molecular laboratory tests, principally from the sale of Innatal, Preparent, and pathology molecular testing.