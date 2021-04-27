Raymond James Thinks Paya Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, John Davis from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Paya Holdings (PAYA). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.09, close to its 52-week low of $10.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 78.7% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paya Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.75.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company, which seeks to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in March 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

