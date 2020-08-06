Raymond James Thinks NuVista Energy’s Stock is Going to Recover

Raymond James analyst Jeremy Mccrea maintained a Buy rating on NuVista Energy (NUVSF) yesterday and set a price target of C$1.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.50, close to its 52-week low of $0.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -18.2% and a 28.0% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and PrairieSky Royalty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NuVista Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.82.

Based on NuVista Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $141 million and GAAP net loss of $789 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $142 million and had a GAAP net loss of $35.93 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NUVSF in relation to earlier this year.

NuVista Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves. The firm focuses on the scalable and repeatable condensate-rich Montney formation in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was founded on April 7, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.