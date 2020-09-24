Raymond James Thinks Mylan’s Stock is Going to Recover

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on Mylan (MYL) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.21, close to its 52-week low of $12.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.9% and a 40.1% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Sol-Gel Technologies, and ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Mylan has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00, a 67.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 11, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.11 and a one-year low of $12.75. Currently, Mylan has an average volume of 4.95M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MYL in relation to earlier this year.

Mylan NV is a pharmaceutical healthcare company. The firm engages in the development, license, manufacture, market and distribution of generic, branded generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Rest of World. The North America segment develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized and cream, or ointment form. The Europe segment operates through subsidiaries in Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Spain. The Rest of World segment comprises of operations in Japan, Australia, China, Brazil, Russia, India, South Africa, Middle East and South East Asia. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

