Raymond James Thinks Marathon Oil’s Stock is Going to Recover

Marathon Oil (MRO) received a Buy rating and a $7.00 price target from Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.27, close to its 52-week low of $3.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 56.2% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras, Maxeon Solar Technologies, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marathon Oil is a Hold with an average price target of $5.64.

The company has a one-year high of $14.07 and a one-year low of $3.02. Currently, Marathon Oil has an average volume of 26.01M.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.