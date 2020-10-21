Raymond James Thinks Fulton Financial’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Fulton Financial (FULT). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.28, close to its 52-week low of $8.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 84.6% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, First Midwest Bancorp, and Limestone Bancorp.

Fulton Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Fulton Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $209 million and net profit of $39.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $219 million and had a net profit of $59.78 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks. The company was founded on February 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Lancaster, PA.