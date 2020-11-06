Raymond James Thinks EOG Resources’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, John Freeman from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on EOG Resources (EOG). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.60, close to its 52-week low of $27.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -21.7% and a 20.2% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Black Stone Minerals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EOG Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $61.45, implying a 74.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Piper Sandler also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $51.00 price target.

Based on EOG Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.21 billion and GAAP net loss of $909 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.49 billion and had a net profit of $848 million.

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.