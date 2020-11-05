Raymond James Thinks Energy Transfer’s Stock is Going to Recover

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins assigned a Buy rating to Energy Transfer (ET) yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.20, close to its 52-week low of $3.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 52.0% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Energy Transfer with a $9.57 average price target, a 79.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Energy Transfer’s market cap is currently $14.42B and has a P/E ratio of 10.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.40.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. Its projects include Marcus Hook Industrial Complex, Mariner east Pipelines, Mont Belvieu facility, Lone Star Express Expansion, Bakken Pipeline and Lake Charles LNG. Energy Transfer was founded in September 2002 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

