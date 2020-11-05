Raymond James Thinks Echostar’s Stock is Going to Recover

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss maintained a Buy rating on Echostar (SATS) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.44, close to its 52-week low of $22.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 62.4% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, United States Cellular, and Iridium Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Echostar with a $30.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $45.15 and a one-year low of $22.56. Currently, Echostar has an average volume of 279.8K.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband services to home and small office customers and network technologies, managed services, and communication solutions. The ESS segment owns and leases in-orbit satellites and licenses to lease capacity on a full time and occasional use. The company was founded by Charlie William Ergen, Candy Ergen, and James DeFranco in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

