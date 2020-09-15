Raymond James Thinks Dime Community Bancshares’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.84, close to its 52-week low of $11.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 54.4% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, People’s United Financial, and Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dime Community Bancshares is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.50.

Dime Community Bancshares’ market cap is currently $429.4M and has a P/E ratio of 13.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.82.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for Dime Community Bank, which provides financial services and loans for housing within its market areas; as well as loans to mid-size and small businesses. It also provides commercial banking, business banking, and commercial lending services to its customers. The company was founded on December 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.