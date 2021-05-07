Raymond James Thinks Cable ONE’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Cable ONE (CABO), with a price target of $2025.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1704.70, close to its 52-week low of $1682.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 57.3% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and GTT Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cable ONE is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2111.67.

Based on Cable ONE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $337 million and net profit of $106 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $319 million and had a net profit of $53.61 million.

Cable ONE, Inc. is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.