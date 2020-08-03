Raymond James Thinks ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.61, close to its 52-week low of $25.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.5% and a 41.3% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lannett, PolyPid, and Mylan.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ANI Pharmaceuticals with a $40.00 average price target.

Based on ANI Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $49.77 million and GAAP net loss of $7.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $52.89 million and had a net profit of $449K.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products. The company was founded on August 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Baudette, MN.