Raymond James Thinks ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur reiterated a Buy rating on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.66, close to its 52-week low of $25.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.4% and a 41.2% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.00.

Based on ANI Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $48.47 million and GAAP net loss of $12.34 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $54.36 million and had a net profit of $6.59 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ANIP in relation to earlier this year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products. The company was founded on August 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Baudette, MN.