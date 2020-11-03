Raymond James’ Take on This Canadian Energy Company

Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Buy rating on Viper Energy (VNOM) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.22, close to its 52-week low of $4.98.

Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Stone Minerals, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

Viper Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.20, implying an 83.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Based on Viper Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $32.47 million and GAAP net loss of $21.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $72.19 million and had a net profit of $2.27 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VNOM in relation to earlier this year.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.