Raymond James’ Take on This Canadian Energy Company

In a report released today, Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Enphase Energy (ENPH). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $98.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 55.5% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras, Maxeon Solar Technologies, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Enphase Energy with a $106.25 average price target, representing a 2.8% upside. In a report issued on October 26, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $118.94 and a one-year low of $17.18. Currently, Enphase Energy has an average volume of 3.61M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ENPH in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Benjamin John Kortlang, a Director at ENPH bought 53,704 shares for a total of $476,374.

Enphase Energy, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of microinverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories, and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R. Belur and Martin Fornage in March 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.