Raymond James’ Take on This Canadian Energy Company

In a report issued on August 6, Jeremy Mccrea from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Crew Energy (CWEGF), with a price target of C$0.30. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -18.2% and a 29.0% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and PrairieSky Royalty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Crew Energy with a $0.28 average price target.

Based on Crew Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $36.8 million and GAAP net loss of $192 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $55.83 million and had a net profit of $6.19 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CWEGF in relation to earlier this year.

Crew Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focuses in the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.