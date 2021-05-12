Raymond James Sticks to Their Sell Rating for Prospect Capital (PSEC)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Sell rating on Prospect Capital (PSEC) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.00, close to its 52-week high of $8.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 69.1% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Prospect Capital.

Prospect Capital’s market cap is currently $3.1B and has a P/E ratio of 6.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.91.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company, which engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.