Raymond James Sticks to Their Sell Rating for LATAM Airlines (LTMAQ)

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth maintained a Sell rating on LATAM Airlines (LTMAQ) on December 10. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.85, close to its 52-week high of $2.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 55.4% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Southwest Airlines.

LATAM Airlines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell.

LATAM Airlines’ market cap is currently $958.1M and has a P/E ratio of -0.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.44.

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. It operates through the Air Transportation and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.