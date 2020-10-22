Raymond James Sticks to Their Hold Rating for United Community Banks (UCBI)

Howard Kim- October 22, 2020, 5:14 AM EDT

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Hold rating on United Community Banks (UCBI) on March 9. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 53.5% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Independent Bank Group, and Cadence Bancorporation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Community Banks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.38, representing a 13.6% upside. In a report issued on March 6, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Based on United Community Banks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $145 million and net profit of $25.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $138 million and had a net profit of $44.09 million.

United Community Banks, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, GA.

