Raymond James Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Trevali Mining (TREVF)

In a report released today, Brian MacArthur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Trevali Mining (TREVF), with a price target of C$0.10. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.06, close to its 52-week low of $0.05.

According to TipRanks.com, MacArthur has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.9% and a 39.1% success rate. MacArthur covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Centerra Gold, and Cameco.

Trevali Mining has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.18, representing a 220.9% upside. In a report issued on March 26, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$0.25 price target.

Based on Trevali Mining’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $91.47 million and GAAP net loss of $3.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $122 million and had a GAAP net loss of $241 million.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Mark D. Cruise on December 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.