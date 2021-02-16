Raymond James Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Sunstone Hotel (SHO)

In a report released today, William Crow from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Sunstone Hotel (SHO). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 66.9% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sunstone Hotel is a Hold with an average price target of $11.57, a -3.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Sunstone Hotel’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $37.36 million and GAAP net loss of $38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $273 million and had a net profit of $44.42 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1985 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.