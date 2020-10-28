Raymond James Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Long has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.9% and a 27.0% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Stock Yards Bancorp.

The company has a one-year high of $44.73 and a one-year low of $22.98. Currently, Stock Yards Bancorp has an average volume of 65.86K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 114 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SYBT in relation to earlier this year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc is the holding company. The Bank provides commercial and personal banking services in the Louisville, Kentucky, Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets through full-service banking offices. Bancorp in addition to its traditional commercial and personal banking activities has a wealth management and trust department offering a wide range of investment management, retirement planning, trust and estate administration and financial planning services. Bancorp has two reportable operating segments: commercial banking and wealth management and trust. Its services include loan and deposit services, cash management services, securities brokerage activities, mortgage origination and wealth management and trust activities.