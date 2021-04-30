Raymond James Sticks to Their Hold Rating for SM Energy (SM)

In a report released yesterday, John Freeman from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on SM Energy (SM). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.80, close to its 52-week high of $19.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 43.7% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Black Stone Minerals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SM Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

Based on SM Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $320 million and GAAP net loss of $165 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $451 million and had a GAAP net loss of $102 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SM in relation to earlier this year.

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.