Raymond James Sticks to Their Hold Rating for SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

In a report issued on July 29, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on SEI Investments Company (SEIC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.03.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 71.1% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Focus Financial Partners, Marketaxess Holdings, and Charles Schwab.

SEI Investments Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.50, representing a 12.5% upside. In a report issued on July 16, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Based on SEI Investments Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $401 million and net profit of $101 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $410 million and had a net profit of $127 million.

SEI Investments Co. engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide. The Investment Advisors segment provides investment management and investment processing platforms to affluent investors through a network of independent registered investment advisors, financial planners and other investment professionals. The Institutional Investors segment provides investment management and administrative outsourcing platforms to retirement plan sponsors, healthcare systems and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The Investment Managers segment provides investment operations outsourcing platforms to fund companies, banking institutions and both traditional and non-traditional investment managers worldwide. The Investments in New Businesses segment focuses on the provision of investment management programs to ultra-high-net-worth families residing in the United States, developing internet-based investment services and advice platforms, entering new markets and conducting other research and development activities. The company was founded by Alfred P. West, Jr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Oaks, PA.